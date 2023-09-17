Watch more videos on Shots!

Maxwell suffered a knee injury in training and may need surgery, Rovers chief Grant McCann told The Free Press.

"James will probably be out for about two or three months,” he said.

"It looks like he’s going to need an operation. If he has the operation that’s what it will be.

Doncaster Rovers defender James Maxwell.

"If not, we might see him back within six to eight weeks. Either way we are going to be missing him for a period of time.”

Kyle Hurst, Ian Lawlor and Jack Senior also missed Saturday’s 2-1 win over Forest Green.

But McCann expects all three, as well as his captain Richard Wood, to be back in action soon.

Winger Hurst made his first appearance of the season at Wrexham last weekend but picked up another niggle after returning to training on Thursday, having been given the early part of the week off.

“Kyle is really, really disappointed,” revealed McCann.

"He had a scan earlier in the week to see if it was a recurrence, it’s not.

"I don’t think it’ll be too long on Kyle. With the amount of games we have we can’t even get a game for him at the training ground.

"We will give him time because he’s important to us.”

McCann had 13 players unavailable yesterday due to injury or suspension.

Asked if he would consider the free agent market for reinforcements, he said: “I haven’t thought about it.

"We are hoping to get players back, we have got some longer term injuries, but we have got people close.

"What we don’t want to do is rush them back to lose them again.”

McCann confirmed he would make changes for Tuesday’s visit of Everton’s Under-21s in the EFL Trophy.

"We will try and get some minutes into the likes of Bobby Faulkner, Louie Marsh, Tyler Roberts and Deji Sotona,” he said.

“We have called Will Flint back from his loan (at Gainsborough). We have to try and expose these players and get to see them as well.”