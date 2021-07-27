Harrogate were informed last Friday by the North Yorkshire County Council Safety Advisory Group that they would be unable to play Saturday’s friendly against Sunderland due to ‘a number of issues with The EnviroVent Stadium.’

Work has been undertaken since the weekend in a bid to get the green light for fans to enter the stadium for Sunday’s friendly.

But the club are not yet in a position to confirm whether supporters will be permitted entry.

A club statement read: “Since our fixture against Sunderland, members of staff have met to work through these issues and do all in our power to ensure supporters can attend Sunday’s final pre-season fixture against Doncaster Rovers at The EnviroVent Stadium.

“We are in constant communication with North Yorkshire County Council Safety Advisory Group and are working hard behind the scenes to rectify the issues raised.

“We will confirm that supporters can attend as soon as North Yorkshire County Council Safety Advisory Group are satisfied we have addressed the points raised.

“This will be communicated to our supporters via our club website, social media and email.”

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser: "What happened on Saturday was a huge blow for both clubs, but more importantly for the supporters. It caused a huge sense of disappointment and, of course, we are really sorry,"

"We are trying to get to the bottom of what needs doing and are working really hard behind the scenes to make it happen in time for Sunday's pre-season game with Doncaster.

“We are talking about little tweaks here and there. There’s nothing major or anything that we’ve fallen massively short on. There’s nothing that cannot be sorted in the next two weeks, we just didn’t have enough time from receiving the guidance on Friday to get sorted in time for Sunderland.”

Weaver insists the issues will definitely be fully resolved by the time Harrogate host Rochdale in their opening day League Two fixture on August 7.

Sunday’s friendly with Rovers is due to kick off at 2pm.

