According to a report in the national media, McBride is leaving to join his fellow Scot Gary Caldwell at League One side Exeter City.

The pair previously worked together during McBride’s time serving as the Scotland national football team’s head physiotherapist when Caldwell was a player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster confirmed McBride’s appointment as senior physiotherapist in July following Jonathan Chatfield’s departure.

Doncaster Rovers physiotherapist Michael McBride is set to leave the club after just five months in post.

He was brought to the club by ex-boss Gary McSheffrey, who said his notice period with his former employers, Scunthorpe United, was six months.

Rovers had planned to work with two first-team physios following last season’s injury crisis but currently have just one in McBride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He heads up the department and was present at Friday’s match against Walsall.

McBride has helped nurse several senior players back to fitness since his arrival, including Tom Anderson, Ben Close and Jon Taylor.