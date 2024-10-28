Doncaster Rovers key man walking disciplinary tightrope after landing unwanted hat-trick

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There weren't too many things that went wrong for Doncaster Rovers in the win at Bradford City last weekend.

Sure, they'd have liked the margin of victory to be bigger and they could have done without sweating out the last ten minutes following Andy Cook's goal. But on the whole it was a hugely satisfying day at the office as Grant McCann's side got one over on their West Yorkshire rivals for the first time since 2019.

The only real blot on their copybook was five players entering the referees' book. Billy Sharp was the first to be cautioned by rookie referee Ruebyn Ricardo with just six minutes on the clock.

And that booking has left the veteran - who scored in the second half for his landmark 50th strike in Rovers colours - walking a disciplinary tightrope. He's now picked up four yellows across 14 league games. Slightly worrying is the fact that three of them have come in successive games, with the 38-year-old also carded against Swindon and Bromley.

In the EFL, a player is hit with a one-match ban if he receives five yellow cards before the 19th game of the season. It means Sharp will have to watch his step across five more league games. That run sees home meetings with Notts County, Salford and Cheltenham sandwiching trips to Carlisle and Fleetwood.

Others also need to tread lightly over that run of games, with Brandon Fleming and Ephraim Yeboah on three yellows each. After the 19th game, the threshold bumps up to ten yellows incurred before the 38-game mark.