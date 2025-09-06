Doncaster Rovers' Jordan Gibson on silencing Bradford City fans as his lucky boots come up trumps

Jordan Gibson was delighted after a terrific individual performance in Doncaster Rovers' derby day win over his old club Bradford City.

Gibson was a target for the Bantams' boo boys all afternoon but he gave as good as he got, posting a goal and an assist as Grant McCann's side sealed a 3-1 victory at the Eco-Power Stadium. He teed up Luke Molyneux for the opener, then scored the second himself before Billy Sharp's strike just before half-time effectively tied up the win.

"We'd have liked a few more goals but it was a really pleasing performance today," he told the Free Press post-match.

"The gaffer said previously he'll pick a team for what he thinks is right for certain games. He wanted me to drift inside today as a number ten and that's my game really, where I'm most comfortable."

Jordan Gibson celebrates his goal against Bradford.

The packed away end were vocal all game against the winger, who spent three years at Valley Parade. But their taunts came back to haunt them - and Gibson says that digging out an old pair of boots was partly to thank.

"I've played against them a few times and always had it (abuse) so knew it was coming," he said. "It gives me an extra five or ten per cent but it backfired a little bit for them.

"I've said it before, it gives me that extra boost and an opportunity to shut them up. Thankfully I was able to contribute today to the win.

"It's funny actually because I've not wore my white (adidas) Predator boots in a while. And I thought back to the Grimsby game last season where I scored twice and I just thought I'd wear them today. And I got a goal and assist today so maybe I'll stick with these!"