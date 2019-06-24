Doncaster Rovers: John Schofield to lead training as hunt for new manager continues

John Schofield

Schofield will head the coaching team with support from goalkeeper coach Paul Gerrard once the squad returns for pre-season testing on Thursday.

And it is almost certain the 54-year-old will be in charge for the training camp in La Manga, Spain, where the squad will head on Monday.

Chief executive Gavin Baldwin and chairman David Blunt gathered the coaching staff on Monday to unveil their plan which will run until the appointment of a new manager.

Schofield is keen to emphasise the coaching of the squad will be a team effort.

He said: “It’s a real privilege to be able to take the lead at this club, but it will be a real team effort and the attitude of the players and staff is second to none.

“I’m looking forward to it.

“It’s a really important time of year, the players will have looked after themselves over the close season and everyone’s ready to go.

“The pre-season process is all planned, and is all based around building up the players to be ready to go in August.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Doncaster Free Press, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Although this is a team game, the early days of pre-season are a much more individual process and is about people getting back up to speed and getting used to being around the football again.”

Schofield guided Lincoln City into the League Two play-offs as head coach during the 2006/07 season and enjoyed spells as caretaker manager at Walsall, Cheltenham Town and Gillingham.

Schofield was also Russ Wilcox’s assistant at both Scunthorpe United and York City before taking up the role as U23 coach at Rovers in September 2016.

Gerrard is confident there will be no issues over the next couple of weeks and expects the groundwork to have been laid for whoever takes over as boss.

He said: "This is not the first time the club has been in this situation and the chairman was quick to provide assurances regarding the process.

“The structure of the club and the plans already in place will allow us to get a really good pre-season in and the players will be ready for when the new manager comes in.”