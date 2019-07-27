Doncaster Rovers: Joe Wright forced off injured during Hull City friendly
Centre half Joe Wright was forced off injured during Doncaster Rovers’ friendly with Hull City.
The 24-year-old – who endured two lengthy spells on the sidelines last season – was injured in a rather innocuous collision midway through the first half which forced his removal from the game.
It has been an unfortunate week for Wright who was sent off for two bookable offences in Wednesday night’s friendly with Huddersfield Town.
After an impressive start to last season, Wright suffered an ankle injury in November following a training ground collision.
And after making his return to fitness in February, he suffered another injury to the same ankle on the training ground which kept him out until the second leg of the play-off semi-final against Charlton Athletic, when he came off the bench.
Ali Crawford was absent from Rovers’ matchday squad but had already featured in another friendly, behind closed doors against Barnsley, earlier in the day.
John Marquis missed the game also. READ MORE