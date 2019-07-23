Doncaster Rovers: Joe Wright discusses the transition from Grant McCann to Darren Moore

Joe Wright

But the centre back has warned it will take time to adjust to Moore's preferred system and style.

McCann very much favoured a 4-3-3 last term.

But Saturday's friendly outing at Grimsby Town suggested that Moore may move more towards 4-2-3-1.

"There are certain aspects that are similar but every manager wants to put their own print on things," said Wright.

"So it's just getting used to that and the way he wants us to play and how he wants us to set up on and off the ball.

"The longer we go the more we'll learn and the better we'll be.

"It's still playing out from the back.

"It's still looking to dominate possession and counter quickly. In that sense it's similar."

He added: "We're learning new patterns of play that the gaffer wants from us and a new shape with the two sitters.

"It was the first time we've played that shape really. At times we played it really well but there's obviously room for improvement there.

"We'll look to develop that a little bit more and get those patterns of play working a bit better."

Wright is expected to start the season at the heart of the defence alongside Tom Anderson - and the pair are hoping to benefit from Moore's expertise.

"He's made a great impression," said Wright on the new manager.

"He's a big name to come into the club.

"He's had experience in the Premier League and he's played in the Premier League, so it's great - especially with him being a centre half.

"For me and Tom that's an added bonus.

"Last week was his first full week so he's still got a few points to get across and we'll work on those on the training ground."