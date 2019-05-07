Doncaster Rovers: Joe Wright and Ian Lawlor back in full training ahead of play-offs

Grant McCann will have a full fit squad from which to select his team for Doncaster Rovers' play-off semi-final first leg with Charlton Athletic on Sunday.

Long term absentees Ian Lawlor and Joe Wright are both back in full training while the rest of the squad came through Saturday's vital clash with Coventry City unscathed.

"No injuries whatsoever in the first team.

"It's the first time in a long time that has been the case."

Lawlor has been out since January with a shoulder injury while Wright has made only one brief substitute appearance since October due to back-to-back ankle injuries.

McCann admits it is unlikely either will start Sunday's first leg with neither having picked up any game time as part of their recoveries.

"They're good," he said. "They trained last week.

"Joe trained on Thursday so he had a couple of days and Lawsy has joined in full training for a similar sort of time.

"Those two are back on the pitch with us.

"Everyone is available for selection but those two haven't had a game. They've not had time with the U23s. They could probably do a job if we needed them to but it would be a risk.

"Joe has been out for a long time and there is a big difference between training and playing.

"We'll see how they go."