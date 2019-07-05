Doncaster Rovers: James Coppinger hopes for consistency with next boss
James Coppinger believes consistency could be a key trait in any potential new manager as Doncaster Rovers continue their hunt for Grant McCann's successor.
McCann's appointment last summer provided a good degree of consistency with the previous Rovers boss Darren Ferguson, in terms of playing style and youth policy.
And veteran forward Coppinger believes similar consistency will help Rovers ease through a summer of change.
"I think it would be in line with the ethos of the club," he said.
"But I don't think it will be someone who will come in and try to get success really quickly.
"It might happen but I feel like it will almost be a question of if we can build it over a period of time with the players that we've got.
"The club is in a fantastic position of what it can offer the people coming through, the younger lads.
"The Academy system and the facilities they it can offer, it's in a very good position and I'm sure that will continue."
Former Barnsley, Bury, Swindon Town and Mansfield Town manager David Flitcroft was backed in as the odds on favourite to succeed McCann on Friday.
The interview stage of the recruitment process will not take place until Monday meaning any speculation over Flitcroft is false at this point.