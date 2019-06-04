Doncaster Rovers: James Coppinger eyes goalscoring milestone

James Coppinger has not built his career on goalscoring but he admits he hopes to contribute more on that front for Doncaster Rovers.

Coppinger netted four goals in Rovers' run to the League One play-off semi-finals before extending his stay at the club for a 16th season by signing a new one-year deal last month.

The 38-year-old's career has generated 88 goals - a stat that drew some gentle jibes from team mates when brought up recently.

"Ben Whiteman gave me some stick about that a few weeks ago saying I should be well over 100 goals and that I've had a poor career bssed on that!" Coppinger said.

"Jokes aside, it is something that is at the back of my mind and I'd love to get to.

"I've never been renowned for my goalscoring but 100 goals would be a great achievement."

Though he has his eyes on a personal milestone, Coppinger insists he is not too concerned about his haul from the most recent campaign.

And he feels his positioning, mainly in the wide areas of Grant McCann's three man attack, means he is less likely to get on the scoresheet.

"When we won the league I scored two goals so for me personally it's never been about me scoring goals," Coppinger said.

"It's about me helping the team.

"When we got promoted out of League Two I scored ten goals and got 15 assists.

"I was playing more centrally where I was more involved in the game.

"This year I've played wide mainly which allows me to create more.

"It's not an excuse but I feel when I do play in the middle I do get into better positions to score goals."

Rovers have confirmed they will host Hull City in their final pre-season friendly on July 27.