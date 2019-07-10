Doncaster Rovers: 'It's an honour for me to be back here' - Darren Moore's pride as he takes manager's job at Keepmoat

Darren Moore.

Moore was appointed as Rovers boss on Wednesday after signing a one-year rolling contract - 22 years after departing the club as a player.

"It feels really good to be back here in Doncaster and back to a club where I played," the 45-year-old said.

"It's an honour for me to be back here as manager.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing everyone again, I'm really looking forward to coming back into the area and settling down and looking forward to the new season."

Moore was dismissed by West Bromwich Albion in March with the club sitting fourth in the Championship.

His stock remained high following a impressive debut in management with the Baggies the previous season when he almost masterminded a great escape in the Premier League after taking charge last April on a caretaker basis.

He says the primary attraction for a return to management with Rovers was being part of the Club Doncaster model.

"When the role became available I obviously read up on the job spec but the big thing for me was Club Doncaster, it really was," he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Doncaster Free Press, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I read up on all areas of the club, all the work the club is doing in the community, the connection with the rugby club, the college, NCS, men's and women's football fitness.

"I just liked it because a large part of what Club Doncaster is doing is what I believe in and what I'm about as an individual.

"The team is a very good team."And the structure of the club and the organisation is fantastic.

"It was a job opportunity that I wanted to apply for. It was the opportunity to come back here to Doncaster because I had a good time here as a player. I enjoyed my time living up here and it's great to be back in Yorkshire."

Moore will meet with his new playing squad and staff for the first time on Thursday morning.

"I just can't wait to get started," he said.

"I can't wait to meet the players, the staff, the support staff, the fans, everybody connected with the football club inside and outside.