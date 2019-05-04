Doncaster Rovers: It’s time for us to be the ones celebrating on the final day at the Keepmoat says Tommy Rowe

Tommy Rowe says it is time Doncaster Rovers were the ones doing the celebrating on the final day of the season.

Over the last three seasons, both Wigan Athletic and Burton Albion have started title or promotion parties at the Keepmoat on the last day of the campaign.

But Rovers could be the ones celebrating on their own turf this season, with the chance to secure a play-off place when they host Coventry City on Saturday.

And Rowe says the memory of watching others celebrate is providing some of the motivation to make sure the job is done.

“That is actually good for the experience,” he said. “It’s been horrible those two seasons – the Burton and Wigan.

“So let’s make it about us.

“Teams have done it to us in the past. That is the motivation riling us to get there.

“We’re well aware of those days and hopefully it can urge us to get over the line.”

Rovers will secure sixth spot if they match or better Peterborough United’s result against Burton Albion.

As they look to handle the pressure of the situation, Rowe says the message from himself and his fellow experienced players has been for the squad to stick to what has brought them success.

He said: “I think you need experience in the group for these games to say ‘don’t change a thing, you’ve been fantastic in the games where you’ve brushed teams aside early on. The way you attacked that game from the start, let’s take that same attitude, mindset and belief in.’

“The fear is that if you start to do something different, and we’ve spoken about this in the past, it won’t happen for you.

“If we’re going to be defeated by anything it will be us not sticking to the game plan. That has been the case with the recent defeats.

“The game plan will come into action and we will have to execute it correctly.

“The you get that little bit of luck and that is how we are going to attack this big game.”