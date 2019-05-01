'It's squeaky bum time now.'

Darren Ferguson borrowed a phrase from his father Sir Alex as he looked ahead to a decisive weekend in the race for the League One play-offs.

The ex-Doncaster Rovers boss guided his Peterborough United side to within a point of his former club with a vital midweek win at Portsmouth.

Anything other than a win for Peterborough would have secured a top six finish for Rovers.

And the recovered from seeing a 2-0 lead cancelled out to secure a 3-2 triumph that takes the race for the play-offs down to the final day of the regular season.

"We showed that we're not going down without a fight," Ferguson said.

"It's squeaky bum time now and we'll see who has got it."

Rovers remain in the driving seat in the race for sixth. A win over Coventry City on Saturday evening would secure the final play-off spot.

With Rovers holding a much superior goal difference, Peterborough must win at home against Burton Albion if they are to have any chance of overtaking them on the final day.

Ferguson was delighted with the manner of the battling performance from his side at Portsmouth, which he feels has set them up perfectly to achieve what they need to do to force the issue at the weekend.

"They dug a result out and we need to dig another one out on Saturday," he said.

"Can it get us in the play-offs?

"Great credit to the players. They showed to a man that they've got a determination to try to get into the play-offs.

"I don't think many people gave us a chance.

"We take it to the last game and we've given ourselves a chance.

"We have to hope that Coventry do us a favour but we'll only focus on ourselves.

"We've got a really tough game. Burton are a good team but we have to find the energy.

"These games are brilliant. I feel we're capable of winning these sort of games.

"We have to show what we showed at Portsmouth and improve on certain things.

"I'm delighted and delighted for the players.

"The job is not done - we need to win on Saturday and hope that gets us in the play-offs.

"It's a big bonus that we got that sort of performance from one of my teams. That is what I expect."