Doncaster Rovers' interim boss won't rush players back from injury

Ben Close. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

Rovers’ interim manager is unlikely to have any additional players available to him for today’s FA Cup clash with Mansfield Town.

Ben Close, Jon Taylor and Rodrigo Vilca – who all missed the midweek defeat at Crewe in the Papa John’s Trophy – remain sidelined.

“Ben Close has had an injection in the knee injury that he got at Burton which takes seven days for it to take full effect,” said McSheffrey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“That would fall on Tuesday [for the game against Oxford].

“But I’m still not one hundred per cent sure he’s over his hamstring injury which he had previously.

“So the last thing I want to do is come in and put any pressure on him to play and for him to be then missing for the rest of the season with a hamstring tear or something that would put him out for three months.

“For me, a lot of the time, it’s person before player. That’s how I’ve done things in the academy and in development football.

"I know it’s a results business now but you’re better off chucking lads out there that are fit and ready, rather than lads who are going to have to come off at half time and then you’re going to lose them for two months.”

Joseph Olowu is suspended today, while John Bostock is recovering from the ankle surgery he underwent during the week.