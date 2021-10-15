Doncaster Rovers injury news ahead of Wycombe Wanderers clash as key man is rated 50-50

Ben Close drives forward against MK Dons. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX

The Free Press understands Close has not trained since the win over MK Dons prior to the international break due to a hamstring injury.

Wellens was looking to assess the midfielder’s condition on Friday ahead of the meeting with Wycombe at the Keepmoat and is hopeful he will feature.

“Ben Close will be 50-50 because he had a sore hamstring after the MK Dons game,” he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s taken him a little bit of time. We had it scanned straight away and there’s a little tear there.

“We think he’s going to make it. If he trains on Friday we’re pretty confident he will play.”

Wellens confirmed Jon Taylor will be part of the Rovers squad this weekend but he will only be used off the bench if absolutely necessary. The winger has been out of action since March.

Joseph Olowu has been cleared to feature for Rovers having previously suffered a concussion.

The centre half’s return is a positive given a fresh setback for Cameron John, who continues to recover from a long-standing back issue.

Wellens said: “Cam’s been out for a considerable amount of time and he’s tried to come back and had a little spasm.

“I’m led by the physiotherapist and we’ll wait to hear from him when Cam is available to train. We don’t foresee it being a huge amount of time but we’ve got three games in the space of a week so we need him.”

Charlie Seaman is likely to miss the clash with Wycombe while Dan Gardner is definitely out.

*