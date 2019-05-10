Doncaster Rovers: Injury concern ahead of play-off tie with Charlton Athletic

One ‘big’ Doncaster Rovers player is rated touch-and-go to face Charlton Athletic in the first leg of the play-off semi-final on Sunday.

Boss Grant McCann revealed a player who regularly starts for Rovers suffered an injury in training this week and faces a race against time to feature against the Addicks at the Keepmoat.

McCann remained tight-lipped over the identity of the player but revealed he would be giving him every opportunity to prove his fitness.

“We’ve got a slight doubt over one,” McCann said.

“It was an injury picked up in training over the last couple of days.

“We’ll give him as much time as possible to be right for the game.

“It’ll be touch-and-go whether he’s going to be available.

“We’ll give him as much time as he needs because he’s a big player.”

Otherwise, McCann has a full squad from which to select his team for Sunday’s first leg with long-term absentees Ian Lawlor and Joe Wright both back in full training – though both are unlikely to be risked.

McCann said: “Everyone seems good and it’s nice to have a fully fit squad because we haven’t had that for periods of the season.

“Everyone is good and we just hope that one concern comes through as well.”