Okenabirhie has yet to feature for Rovers in pre-season after returning to training carrying an injury before being forced into ten days isolation along with the majority of the other senior contracted players due to a case of Covid-19 in the group.

He trained for the first time in pre-season last week as the isolating players returned but will not be risked in match action until Sunday’s final friendly at Harrogate Town.

“Feji trained on Friday and trained very well,” boss Richie Wellens said.

Fejiri Okenabirhie

“It would have been ridiculous to put him into the game.

“He needs probably a week’s training so Harrogate will be the first game that he plays.

“That’s his first day of pre-season.”

John Bostock is expected to return to training midway through this week after being unavailable for Friday’s friendly with Newcastle United.

It is planned that long term absentee Jon Taylor - who had surgery on an ankle injury earlier this month - will be given his first minutes in the Carabao Cup tie at Walsall on August 10.

Wellens said: “We’ll probably look to get him 45 minutes in that game.”

The Rovers boss is looking forward to a good week of training around Wednesday’s friendly having experienced severe disruption to his plans due to the brush with coronavirus.

“We had so many players lacking on Friday night,” he said. “You could feel it at times.

“We played some stuff that is quick and it’s good but we also had little lulls when they needed rest.

“Shayon Harrison had no days training really. Jordy Hiwula signed, trained two days and then self-isolated.

“For a patched up team both fitness-wise and a mix of contracted players and trialists, it was a tremendous performance.”

