Doncaster Rovers ‘in good hands’ with new sports science chief

Doncaster Rovers training ground at Cantley Park

The 30-year-old joined the club this week and has quickly got to grips with the task of preparing the squad for the busy period in the fixture calendar.

And McSheffrey believes the players will be in good hands.

“He’s got some good ideas,” he said. “He’s got experience in load management that they need to get to certain levels and what they need in busy game schedules like we have over the next five weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s good to have someone on board with that experience who you can leave it in his hands and trust 100 per cent.”

Bowring was previously the U18s sports scientist with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Prior to that he was employed by Barnsley as their head of academy sports science and medical until being made redundant in 2020.

At Rovers he will oversee the club’s entire sports science operation and McSheffrey expects the age group players to benefit from the links with the senior set up.

“We’ll have a good link between the academy and first team rather than it being an us and them relationship,” he said.

“The things we have in place right now will filter right down and Sam is keen to oversee the whole club which is good.

“Danny Solts [head of academy sports science] has been assisting him this week in a transitional period. Danny has been great since he stepped up a couple of weeks back.”

Bowring is also a semi-professional rugby league player, currently on the books of Midlands Hurricanes - the rebranded Coventry Bears - who compete in the same league as the Dons.

A forward, he has previously featured for Hull KR, Newcastle Thunder and Batley Bulldogs.

*