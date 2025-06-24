Doncaster Rovers 'in advanced talks' to sign Tottenham Hotspur youngster as permanent deal edges closer

Damola Ajayi scored on his Tottenham debut earlier this year. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

A new name has been linked with a summer move to Doncaster Rovers.

Damola Ajayi, the Tottenham Hotspur winger, is reportedly in 'advanced talks' over a move to South Yorkshire. That's according to respected transfer journalist Pete O'Rourke. Writing on Twitter/X, he posted: "Tottenham youngster Damola Ajayi is in advanced talks to join Doncaster Rovers on loan."

Ajayi, 19, came through Bromley's youth system before moving to Spurs in 2022 when he signed a professional contract. He has made just one senior appearance for Spurs, when he came off the bench in January's 3-0 Europa League win over Elfsborg and scored with one of his first touches.

He was an unused substitute in the final of that competition when Spurs overcame Manchester United back in May. He extended his deal with Tottenham earlier this year and is under contract until 2028.

Whilst that deal would be a loan arrangement, the Free Press understands Rovers are close to confirming the arrival of a centre-back from a Premier League side on a permanent basis. It's hoped the deal could be announced later on Tuesday and it would represent the sixth arrival this summer. Rovers’ players return to Cantley for pre-season training on Wednesday, with the fixture schedule for 2025-26 being released a day later.