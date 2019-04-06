Doncaster Rovers: Ian Lawlor focused on coming back bigger and stronger

Ian Lawlor is refusing to rest on his laurels as he continues his rehabilitation from his season-ending shoulder injury.

The Doncaster Rovers keeper was ruled out for the remainder of the campaign when he damaged his shoulder in January.

While any concerns over his contractual status in the summer were quashed when he signed a new two year deal last week, Lawlor is focused on returning an improved goalkeeper when fully healed ahead of next season.

“There’s a lot of physical stuff I’ve been doing,” he told the Free Press.

“The first couple of weeks were difficult because there was not a lot of things I could do. I was restricted.

“Now I’m at the stage where I can do the power stuff and the weights. It’s nice to be able to do some stuff again.

“I can focus a lot of the gym stuff now because I haven't got the games on the Saturday.

“There's stuff in the gym that you can’t usually do because you’d be too stiff for the games.

“I can fully focus on getting bigger and stronger for next season.”

The injury came at an inopportune time for the Republic of Ireland keeper who had reestablished himself at the number one keeper after Marko Marosi started the season.

He admits he did have concerns about his future given his contract was due to end before he would return to fitness.

But he was delighted with the faith shown by boss Grant McCann in extending his stay.

“The injury didn’t come at a good time, when I’d just got back into the team,” Lawlor said.

“I was ready to start playing some games but suddenly I was out for the season.

“You know that the contract is up in the summer so you don’t really know where you are.

“But I’ve got to thank the gaffer, he’s shown a lot of faith in me. He wants me to stay here for another two years and I’m delighted to do so.

“Even if I’m not involved on the pitch, I’ll still be around the lads, giving them help, we’re a squad and we all have one goal.

“There was nothing spoken about when I had the injury.

“I just kept my head down. I wasn’t looking too far ahead, I wasn’t worrying about the contract.

“I just wanted to focus on the injury and it’s nice to be rewarded with a new deal.”