Play-off opponents Charlton Athletic can call upon the services of star striker Lyle Taylor and highly-rated youngster Joe Aribo.

Matt Clarke and Jamal Lowe offer Portsmouth solidity at the back and flair in attack.

While Sunderland’s hopes could hinge entirely upon the form of wing wonder Aiden McGeady.

But confident striker John Marquis has claimed he would not swap anyone in the Doncaster Rovers dressing room for any of them – or anyone else for that matter.

Because the 26-year-old is convinced that Rovers have the right chemistry and team spirit to make a mockery of their underdog status and win promotion to the Championship.

"There is no one in our team I'd swap for anyone in any of the other teams in the play-offs,” said Marquis.

"We're going in there as a unit and we'll see what can happen.

"We'll take anyone. We're not scared of anyone.

"We'll have a right go at our place and then down there [at Charlton].

"I'm sure they're a confident bunch of lads and they'll fancy themselves as well, especially the run they're on.

“They were much better than us down at their place.

“But they will probably be quite honest and admit they were lucky to come away with a draw up here.

“We had two or three goals disallowed that should have stood.

“We have played them twice in the league and once in the FA Cup. So they know our strengths and we know theirs. It is over two legs so let’s see what happens.”

Rovers finished 12 points adrift of fifth-placed Sunderland and 15 short of semi-final opponents Charlton – but Marquis insists that means very little.

“There has already been a lot of talk from the other teams, saying how good they all are,” he said.

“Let’s see how good they are.

“They finished with a lot of points more than us. Fair enough.

“But this is just three games. If we win the next three games, we are in the Championship next season.

“Charlton are the next team. All we are concentrating on is getting the right result over these two games. Then, if we can, it is Wembley. But we look no further than the next two.”