BetVictor’s Football Fan Experience study ranked the best and worst football stadiums for fan experience based on eight criteria.

The factors considered were average season ticket cost – based on 2021/22 prices – location, median single ticket price, view of the action on the pitch, food, atmosphere, infrastructure and number of votes from opposition fans.

Doncaster Rovers rank mid-table for fan experience at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Tranmere Rovers’ Prenton Park provides the best fan experience anywhere in the top four divisions, according to the findings, with Nottingham Forest’s City Ground second and The Coventry Building Society Arena – home to Coventry City – third.

Rovers ranked 38 out of the 92 clubs surveyed and sixth overall in League Two.

Bradford City, AFC Wimbledon, Harrogate Town and Rochdale finished ahead of Doncaster for fan experience in the fourth tier.

Gillingham’s Priestfield Stadium – which Gary McSheffrey’s side will visit in April – is the worst ground in the entire EFL for fan experience, the study found.

In League Two, Newport County’s Rodney Parade was second from bottom with the Lamex Stadium, which houses Stevenage Borough, third from last.

Season ticket prices at the Eco-Power Stadium compare well to other clubs in League Two.

Based on last years prices, when Rovers were in League One, the average cost of a season ticket was £229.

That number was the fifth lowest in the division below behind Colchester United, Salford City, Rochdale and Bradford.