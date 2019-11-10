Doncaster Rovers: How Darren Moore feels about having to replay cup tie with AFC Wimbledon

Darren Moore

Saturday's 1-1 draw at Kingsmeadow booked a replay on Tuesday week at the Keepmoat as the two sides look to progress to the second round.

A definitive result at the weekend would have left Rovers without a fixture for a fortnight after this Saturday's scheduled clash with Shrewsbury Town was postponed due to international call-ups for the Shropshire side.

And Moore admits he would much rather that his side was playing matches, so is happy to accept the replay.

"It's not a hindrance - not with the games that have been called off," Moore said.

"We feel that our season at Doncaster has been stop-start, stop-start.

"I certainly didn't want to go two weeks without a game.

"So while I'm disappointed that we didn't win the game at Wimbledon, I welcome the replay for another game for us that we get to play at the Keepmoat.

"I wouldn't have liked to have gone into the next league game with two weeks off.

"We were planning to get an in-house game. We were working hard to get that continuity going but this replay takes care of that.

"We plan and prepare now for a game a week on Tuesday.

“We know Wimbledon will make it difficult up there and both teams will be doing their utmost to get into the second round.

“The game isn’t finished by any means and they will present a real stern test for us on Tuesday.”