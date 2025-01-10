Doncaster Rovers hoping for second signing as Grant McCann answers Matty Craig question

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann says the club are closing in on another signing.

Rovers have already added Rob Street on loan from Lincoln City this month. Speaking ahead of his side's FA Cup third round trip to Hull City this weekend, McCann was asked if he's close to another breakthrough.

"Yeah, we are," he said. "We're working hard. I was on my phone constantly yesterday, by the end of the day I had a massive headache.

"I can guarantee the Doncaster fans that we are trying to make this group stronger for sure and put us in the best place possible so that we have a competitive 20-man squad.

Former loanee Matty Craig is not heading back to Rovers.

"At the minute the squad's a bit big and we want to refine it and get it back to the best place possible. It's got like that because of injuries and us bringing players in. We'll refine it and make it ultra-competitive by the end of this window.

"Hopefully there's some good news over the coming days."

McCann, who will be without Patrick Kelly for Sunday's game after the loanee picked up a thigh injury in training, was also asked whether the club were ever in for former loan star Matty Craig.

Craig prospered on loan at the back-end of last term. His parent club Spurs yesterday recalled him from a spell at Barnsley and sent him to Mansfield, who reportedly beat off interest from Rovers for his signature.

McCann stayed tight-lipped on that, saying: "I don't get involved in any of that speculation. I'm too long in the tooth. No doubt this month we'll be linked with x, y, z. We don't come out and speak about other people's players."