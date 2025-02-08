Doncaster Rovers hit with glut of injury concerns for Crystal Palace FA Cup game

Rovers' Jay McGrath

Doncaster Rovers will be without at least two players for the visit of Crystal Palace in the FA Cup on Monday night.

Defender Jay McGrath and midfielder Harry Clifton are both sidelined for the fourth round fixture at the Eco-Power Stadium whilst there are also doubts over winger Luke Molyneux and striker Joe Ironside.

Speaking to the media on Saturday lunchtime, manager Grant McCann said: "We've got a few issues from the game against Chesterfield.

"Jay will miss the game and probably the next couple of weeks with a groin strain where he played on through the game. We'll not take any risks with him. We'll make sure he recovers properly. We reckon it'll be ten days to two weeks but we'll see.

"Harry Clifton has had a little bit of a tight hamstring and Joe Ironside is not feeling his best. He has an issue with his hip flexor.

Luke Molyneux got a whack to the ribs which feels a bit sore this morning. When you get hit in the ribs it can stay with you for weeks and weeks. He's a bit tender but I don't think it'll keep him out of the game. Joe might be okay for Monday but definitely Harry and Jay will miss out.

"It's disappointing for us but we'll pick the best team we can to face Palace."