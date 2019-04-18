Doncaster Rovers: Herbie Kane ‘tried managing groin injury to help team’

Loan star Herbie Kane has revealed he played through the pain barrier to try and keep Doncaster Rovers on course for the League One play-offs.

The 20-year-old midfielder initially injured his groin in January but only missed one match before returning to the side.

Kane then suffered a more serious groin tear last month and there were fears he would miss the rest of the season.

But the Liverpool starlet made an impressive comeback in last weekend’s win over Plymouth Argyle and, ahead of Rovers’ Good Friday trip to Sunderland, says he feels refreshed and raring to go again.

“I tore my groin about four weeks ago,” Kane said.

“I did it, I think, around the time of the Wycombe game [on January 12] but I just tried managing it to try and help the team as best I can.

“It got to the point I was struggling a bit and I think you could see that in games.

“But I’m back now and I’ve worked hard to get back. I’m buzzing to be back.”

He added: “I think having a couple of weeks out and recharging has helped massively and I feel ready to go again.

“This is the most I’ve ever played in a season so that might be something to do with it.

“I’ve tried managing it quite well. Maybe a bit of fatigue played its part but this break’s helped me.”

It might be Kane’s first season in senior football but he will not be playing at the Stadium of Light for the first time tomorrow.

He has already played at the 49,000 venue for Liverpool U23s – albeit in front of a tiny crowd.

“It’s a massive game for us and for them as well,” he said. “It should be a good game and a great atmosphere.

“I won’t let the atmosphere bother me personally. I think it will help me more than anything.

“I’m looking forward to the game whether it be playing Sunderland with 100 people there or 40,000.”

Kane has scored seven goals in 43 appearances this term and was named in the League One Team of the Year.