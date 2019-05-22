Doncaster Rovers: Herbie Kane posts farewell message on social media

Doncaster Rovers loan star Herbie Kane has posted a thank you and farewell message on social media.

The 20-year-old midfielder will not be short of options after an outstanding first season in senior football.

Kane, who signed a new deal with Liverpool in December, made 49 appearances for Rovers and was named in the EFL League One Team of the Season.

Hull City are understood to be among a raft of Championship clubs considering a loan move for the Bristol-born youngster, while Rangers boss Steven Gerrard – who coached Kane during his time in charge of Liverpool’s youth team – is a known admirer.

“I would just like to say a very big thank you to everyone at Doncaster Rovers,” said Kane on Twitter.

“Thank you to the management team, players, every member of staff and the fans for their support they have given me on my first loan spell.

“I have enjoyed being part of this club, part of a great dressing room and made some friendships, and living in the area has helped me to grow not only as a player but a person.

“Doncaster Rovers can hopefully use this season to push on and go one better next year and be the ones celebrating at the final whistle.

“I would especially like to say a big thanks to the gaffer for giving me the opportunity and the faith he has shown in me throughout the season.

“All the best, Herbie.”

Rovers teammates, colleagues and fans were quick to reply with their best wishes.

Youth coach Gary McSheffrey said: “Great season mate! You have a big future in the game. Good luck.”

David Hall said: “What a player, thanks for a great season Herbie. One of the best I’ve had the pleasure of watching in a rovers shirt. I’m sure you’ve got a big big future in the game.”

Alan Smith tweeted: “Thanks for being a joy to watch, your effort and honesty on the pitch speaks volumes about the player you are. You have a huge future, embrace it, you will be a legend, not only at club level also on the world stage, fulfil your potential, we’ll be watching.”

Josh Dainty said: “Thanks for everything you’ve given this season, big congratulations for such a fantastic break out year. Will miss seeing you tear it up for #DRFC but your level is higher than this. Good luck with your next challenge Herb.”