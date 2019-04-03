Doncaster Rovers: Herbie Kane ahead of schedule for injury comeback plus positive news on Joe Wright return

Herbie Kane is ahead of schedule in his recovery from injury, Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann revealed.

Kane was initially expected to be out for six weeks after tearing his groin in training a fortnight ago.

But with the on loan Liverpool midfielder set to begin work on grass at Cantley Park this week, McCann expects him to be available sooner than thought.

"Herbie will be back on the grass by the end of the week, which is good," McCann said.

"He'll not be straight back with us - it'll be with the physio and the sport science team.

"We'll see where he is next week so we're looking good on him and Ben Whiteman.

"Herbie is still on track and he's coming on well."

Ben Whiteman, who was ruled out at a similar time to Kane, could be back in the Rovers squad for this weekend's trip to Bradford City.

And McCann has praised the duo for their workrate since suffering injuyr.

"Herbie and Ben, they're attitudes have been excellent because they're not used to being injured," McCann said.

"They're attitudes have been great with the work. We wanted them to maintain their fitness while injured and it's difficult but they've got the right mindset.

"Those have a huge part to play for us at the end of the season and maybe Joe Wright as well."

Wright may yet have a part to play for Rovers before the end of the season after making excellent progress on his recovery from injury.

The centre half was ruled out for eight to ten weeks in February after suffering a second serious ankle injury of the campaign, putting into serious doubt whether he would feature again this season.

But after Wright stepped up his recovery this week, McCann says there is a chance he could make his return before the summer.

"Hopefully he will be back," McCann said.

"Joe is looking great.

"We'll see how he is over the next couple of weeks.

"He's started to run on the Alter G running machine at 75 per cent of his body weight which is a positive sign."

Wright initially injured his ankle in November after an accidental training ground clash with Andy Butler.

Just as he was ready to make his full return to the side, he injured the same ankle again, after a tackle in training.