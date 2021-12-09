Doncaster Rovers have 'significant funds' for January signings

Richie Wellens was sacked as Doncaster Rovers manager last Thursday

Rovers are targeting proven quality in several key positions as they look to engineer a survival bid in the second half of the season.

The club’s recruitment team are working on lining up deals for next month as the search for a new manager continues following last week’s dismissal of Richie Wellens.

The new man at the helm will run the rule over the suggested signings once he takes charge, with Rovers hoping to recruit players as early as possible in the window.

“Myself and David [Blunt, chairman] met with the football staff and then the players to speak after Richie went,” Baldwin told the Free Press.

“David spoke to them and committed that significant investment will be made in January. He was clear that monies will be available in January for players and to resource the football operation to give us the best chance of staying up.

“Those monies would have been available to Richie as well.

“Terry [Bramall, owner] and David are adamant they want to give us the best chance of staying up.

“Those conversations are ongoing and there is a meeting with David on Friday for example.”

A recruitment meeting has been held since the departure of Wellens with the committee identifying options where they feel the squad needs to be bolstered in order for Rovers to have a chance of survival.

“We had a recruitment meeting because recruitment will continue without the manager,” Baldwin said.“What we will do is get ourselves into a position where the manager can sign them off or provide his own options if he doesn't want them."

“We’re already talking to clubs to know what a deal could look like, we’re talking to players who are keen to do it.

“We’ve had trialists in this week and we will have next week.

“We are aiming to be in a position where if the new manager believes they are the right players then we can sign them off very quickly.

“Part of the recruitment process for the new manager will be to ask the candidates if they don’t like the players we’re looking at, who would they want?”

The funds available are not contingent on players leaving the club next month, though moving individuals on would boost the amount.

Baldwin also confirmed exiting the FA Cup at the second round stage has not impacted on the funds that have been made available

Rovers’ five current loans will be reviewed ahead of January with the recruitment committee set to make recommendations to the new manager on whether to continue with the deals for the remainder of the season.

