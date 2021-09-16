Doncaster Rovers have 'best technical midfield options in League One' - Williams

Ro Shaun Williams. Picture by Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

And the young centre back is convinced that better times are just around the corner – claiming Rovers have the best technical midfield options in League One.

Williams is only 23 but has two and a half seasons of League One football under his belt at Shrewsbury Town.

And he is keen to put that experience to good use and get Rovers moving in the right direction, starting against Morecambe on Saturday.

"Obviously it's difficult,” he said, reflecting on Rovers’ disappointing start to the season.

“There's new players that are just starting their careers and obviously it's a new team.

“In terms of the number of games I've played in the league I'm probably up there so I need to stand up more, be more accountable and take more responsibility on the pitch.

“With players missing I've got to do that so we can pick up points.

“In a lot of the games we have deserved more points but you make your own luck in football and we've not been picking up points.

“Everyone's gutted about the result at Wigan and previous results, especially when you're in a game for so long against a team that should probably be going up.”

Williams, who has started every game this season apart from the Carabao Cup tie at Stoke City, has been heartened by the new attacking options available to boss Richie Wellens.

But his belief that Rovers will turn a corner is based on what he has seen from the likes of Ethan Galbraith, Ben Close, Matt Smith and John Bostock.

“We had Jordy [Hiwula] back and Joe's [Dodoo] come in and that's given us a lot more of a goal threat,” he said.

“Obviously the skip's [Tom Anderson] been injured with a minor injury and hopefully he'll be back soon.

“Once we've got more experienced players and a set squad [things will improve]. As soon as we get that first win I can't imagine many teams living with us – with the midfeld options we've got.

“We've probably got the best technical midfield options in the league, I'd say. They're the best midfielders I've played with.