Doncaster Rovers have already shown they are a perfect temporary home amid Premier League link

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We're at the time of year when transfer links, slowly but surely, begin to emerge from all corners.

For Doncaster Rovers there have only been a handful so far. But expect that to rocket in the coming weeks. For now, an interesting one came out at the weekend, with a fresh name thrown up in the club's search for a potential new goalkeeper.

Thimothee Lo-Tutala earned cult hero status for his dazzling loan spell in the second part of last season but the understanding is that he appears destined to either be given a chance at parent club Hull or push for a move elsewhere, albeit higher up the pyramid than Rovers' current standing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With that in mind, Crystal Palace youngster Joe Whitworth is a new name thrown into the conversation.

On the face of it Whitworth is a perfect fit. He's 20, is under contract long-term at the Premier League side and is searching for a first loan foray. Palace rate him highly and a good EFL setting whereby he can cut his teeth is high on their transfer agenda.

It's worth noting that League One sides Exeter and Shrewsbury are also credited with an interest, but that should not immediately rule Doncaster out of the equation.

After all, they have previous in terms of being the perfect breeding ground for a young, London-based player to showcase his talents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Matthew Craig arrived in DN4 earlier this year there can't have been too many Rovers fans that were clued up on him. Many will have had a scour through Wikipedia or done a search on Youtube for some background information. But by the time the season had ended he had quickly become a firm favourite thanks to some classy showings in a red-and-white shirt.

Rovers had success in the loan market last season with Mo Faal, Thimothee Lo-Tutala and Matty Craig.

Many fans - and this writer too - believe Craig is destined for bigger and better things. It's no surprise to see he's already being mooted for a crack at the Championship next season.

Grant McCann and his coaching staff deserve plenty of credit for giving Craig the platform to flourish. But it wasn't just the Spurs man who shone. We've already mentioned Lo-Tutala but there's also Hakeeb Adelakun who was unplayable at numerous times in the final third of the campaign.

Rovers are awaiting an answer on a contract offer put to the winger, who has ample clubs tracking him with his deal at Lincoln set to expire. He owes a huge debt to McCann for taking a punt on him back in January when seemingly few others were willing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is another that whenever interviewed he would pay huge credit to the coaching staff. Their personal qualities, as well as coaching skills, clearly have an impact.

It probably says it all that Tom Nixon, the Free Press understands, harbours genuine hope of a return to Rovers.

That's despite the Hull City man hardly kicking a ball in the second half of the season as Jamie Sterry's return to the side and a superb run of form kept him out of the picture.

Billy Waters, despite hardly featuring after arriving on loan from Wrexham in January, is another who previously spoke of the feelgood factor in the camp and how it stemmed from McCann and his trusted allies. He only made four starts, and 11 appearances in all, but he bought into the ethos that the manager wanted running throughout the club, regardless of whether you were starting, on the bench or not even in the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club's track record in looking after and developing loanees also extends into the early parts of last season. Granted, the Tyler Roberts deal never worked and although Mo Faal's Rovers career ended on a sour note it is impossible to say he didn't improve as a player during his spell under McCann.

Louie Marsh looked to be going the same way too, before a cruel injury abruptly ended his time at the club. Similarly, fans hardly got a glimpse of Conor Carty before he suffered a season-ending collision in just his fifth outing.

Inevitably Rovers will add at least one loan player to their ranks this summer. League Two finances usually dictate that to be the case, given the cost of carrying a large squad.

McCann has already shown that sending a promising asset to this part of South Yorkshire on a temporary basis will more likely than not result in them heading back a better, rounded player.