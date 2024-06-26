Doncaster Rovers handed home game on opening day as full 2024/25 fixture list is released
and live on Freeview channel 276
Grant McCann's side fell at the play-off semi-final hurdle last season, beaten on Crewe Alexandra on penalties. But all the talk in the off-season has been of making a tilt for the title this time around.
Following the Stanley clash, McCann's men will then travel to Wales to face Newport County for their first away game of the season.
Other notable stand-out fixtures early on in the new campaign include a reunion with former boss Darren Moore, now in charge of Port Vale, on August 31 at Vale Park.
A local derby at Harrogate (September 14), newly-promoted Chesterfield at home (September 28) and a trip to Grimsby (October 5) are other stand-out clashes in the opening months. Rovers travel to face Yorkshire rivals Bradford on October 26.
The festive period sees Rovers on the road on both Boxing Day (Walsall) and December 29 (Colchester). New Year's Day sees Fleetwood visit DN4.
Rovers are slated to end the season away at Notts County on May 3.
Rovers' full league fixture list for 2024/25:
Sat Aug 10 - Accrington Stanley H
Sat Aug 17 - Newport County A
Sat Aug 24 - Morecambe H
Sat Aug 31 - Port Vale A
Sat Sep 7 - Gillingham H
Sat Sep 14 - Harrogate A
Sat Sep 21 - MK Dons A
Sat Sep 28 - Chesterfield H
Tue Oct 1 - Barrow H
Sat Oct 5 - Grimsby Town A
Sat Oct 12 - Crewe Alexandra H
Sat Oct 19 - Swindon Town A
Tue Oct 22 - Bromley H
Sat Oct 26 - Bradford City A
Sat Nov 9 – Notts County H
Sat Nov 16 – Salford City H
Sat Nov 23 – Carlisle United A
Tue Dec 3 - Fleetwood Town A
Sat Dec 7 - Cheltenham Town H
Sat Dec 14 - AFC. Wimbledon A
Sat Dec 21 - Tranmere Rovers H
Thu Dec 26 - Walsall A
Sun Dec 29 - Colchester A
Wed Jan 1 - Fleetwood Town H
Sat Jan 4 - Port Vale H
Sat Jan 11 - Morecambe A
Sat Jan 18 - Gillingham A
Sat Jan 25 - Harrogate Town H
Tue Jan 28 - Barrow A
Sat Feb 1 - MK Dons H
Sat Feb 8 - Chesterfield A
Sat Feb 15 - Grimsby Town H
Sat Feb 22 - Accrington Stanley A
Sat Mar 1 - Newport County H
Tue Mar 4 - Bromley A
Sat Mar 8 - Swindon Town H
Sat Mar 15 - Crewe Alexandra A
Sat Mar 22 - Salford City A
Sat Mar 29 - Carlisle United H
Tue Apr 1 - Walsall H
Sat Apr 5 - Cheltenham Town A
Sat Apr 12 - AFC Wimbledon H
Fri Apr 18 - Tranmere Rovers A
Mon Apr 21 - Colchester United H
Sat Apr 26 Bradford City H
Sat May 3 Notts County A
* All fixtures are subject to change.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.