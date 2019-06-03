Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann will mix it up with signings this summer

Grant McCann says he is looking to add a mixture of youth and experience to his Doncaster Rovers squad this summer.

After completing the signing of 23-year-old Brad Halliday, McCann spoke of his desire to forge a young squad full of potential.

But he insists that will not be the only focus over the next couple of months as he aims to mount a fresh promotion push next season.

“There’s going to be a mix,” McCann said.

“It’s important to have a mix so there will be one or two experienced ones coming in.

“What myself and Cliff [Byrne, assistant manager] are about is working with people, improving them, helping them.

“Like we saw with Mallik Wilks and Herbie Kane last season.

“But we want to do it with our own players – improve them and help them.

“With the ones we’re bringing in, there’s a little mix with that.

“That’s what we're about as a manager and coach.

“We want to try to help and improve people and turn them into valuable assets for the football club.”

Rovers have lost experienced heads since the end of the season with Andy Butler and Tommy Rowe both departing after failing to agree new contracts.

But McCann is keen on securing a return for 27-year-old loanee Paul Downing while Rovers are understood to be the frontrunners to sign 26-year-old Rotherham United midfielder Joe Newell.