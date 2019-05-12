Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann urges his side to keep the belief heading into second leg against Charlton Athletic

Grant McCann says his Doncaster Rovers side much approach their play-off second leg against Charlton Athletic fully convinced they can reach at Wembley final.

Rovers trail 2-1 in the tie as they prepare to visit The Valley on Friday night.

Quickfire first half goals from Lyle Taylor and Joe Aribo looked to have put Charlton in full command before a late Matty Blair header gave Rovers a lifeline.

McCann had been disappointed with the first half performance from his side but was full of praise for the positivity and determination in which they approached the second period.

And he says mimicking that approach will serve them well in a second leg they must win.

“We know what we have to do now,” McCann said.

“We have to get ourselves back into this tie – and we have with that Matty Blair goal.

“So when I saw get ourselves back in, it’s to get us back on a level playing field.

“It’s going to be difficult. It really is.

“But we’ve got to approach the game in the same mindset that we approached the second half.

“If there is any seed of doubt in your head, then you can lose.

“Second half we showed that real mentality to get back in the game and keep us in the tie.

“I was pleased with that.”

Though hosts Charlton will have the lead on Friday, McCann fully expects Lee Bowyer’s side to push hard for a win on the night and take away any doubt, rather than sitting on the scoreline as it stands.

“All I know is that we need to win the game,” he said.

“We need to score a goal to get back in the game.

“Charlton don’t. It could finish 0-0 and they would go through.

“I think there will be an expectancy among the Charlton faithful though.

“I don’t think Lee Bowyer approaches any game to get the draw. I’ve seen his teams all year and I think they'll approach it to win the game.

“They’re a very good side and we’ve had four good games against them.

“But I think we’ve shown in the last two games against them that we can match them.

“We just need to keep believing in ourselves.”