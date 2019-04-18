Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann urges Easter ‘focus’ and reveals who he thinks will finish in second automatic promotion spot

Grant McCann has urged Doncaster Rovers to remain focused on themselves over a potentially pivotal Easter weekend.

Rovers kick off at 5.15pm at Sunderland on Good Friday – so they will know how seventh-placed Peterborough United have done at Fleetwood Town.

Posh then host Sunderland on Easter Monday ahead of Rovers’ home clash with Accrington Stanley on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Darren Ferguson warned Rovers that Peterborough ‘aren’t going away’ in the race for sixth following his side’s win at Blackpool at the weekend.

But McCann said: “I’ve got absolutely no interest in who is below us in the table.

“We need to focus on our job.

“Our job is continue to win games to get us into that top six.”

Rovers have nothing to fear on their first visit to the Stadium of Light, according to McCann.

“It’s another opportunity for us to go and get three points,” he said. “That’s all we see it as.

“I don’t think there’s much in the league.

“Luton have obviously been outstanding and the stand-out team but apart from that I don’t think there’s much between the teams in the top six.

“Charlton are on a fantastic run and I wouldn’t be surprised to see them grab the second place.

“Everyone’s playing for something in that top six. We’ve just got to try and keep on winning and see where we end up.”