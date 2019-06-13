Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann sure 'Europa League loan' will be completed

Grant McCann is '100 per cent sure' Doncaster Rovers will sign the transfer target who has Europa League experience.

McCann told the Free Press last week that he had held talks with a wide player in the Mallik Wilks mould who had featured in the continental competition in the season most recently completed.

Confirming the signing would be a season-long loan, the Rovers boss is convinced it will be completed.

"That is at an advanced stage," McCann said. "It's just getting the timing right of when it'll be done.

"That deal will happen. I'm 100 per cent sure that will happen.

"When? I'm not so sure because there are a couple of things that need to happen at his club first.

"I'm in real advanced talks with the player and with his agent, who I know really well, and he is assuring me he is going nowhere else than Doncaster.

"The boy has already been looking for houses and apartments in Doncaster.

"We're in advanced talks on that one and it's just about getting it over the line between both clubs, which won't be a problem.”

The Rovers boss refused to be drawn on speculation linking Rovers with a loan deal for Rangers youngster Glenn Middleton.

McCann says Rovers may be forced to wait for loan signings to join up with the squad due to the wishes of parent clubs.

But he is confident at least one temporary signing will be in place by the time players report back for pre-season testing on June 27.

"The loans are difficult to get done early," he said.

"As much as there are plenty of players who want to come and play for us and can affect the team, nevermind the squad, some of their parent clubs want to see them in the first two or three weeks of pre-season.

"So sometimes the loans are difficult to get over the line.

"But some of the clubs I've spoken to are keen to send them in with us for pre-season.

"They understand that we go away for a week on July 1.

"I'd imagine one, maybe two, of those loans will be done before we go away in pre-season."