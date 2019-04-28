Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann sees no reason to rely on results elsewhere in play-off race

Grant McCann insists the full focus of the Doncaster Rovers camp will be on beating Coventry City next weekend - and not what might happen elsewhere before then.

Rovers' draw at Oxford United on Saturday, coupled with defeat for Peterborough United, means a win over Coventry will guarantee the final play-off place for McCann's men.

But Peterborough must win their game in hand at automatic promotion chasing Portsmouth on Tuesday evening if they are to have any chance of overhauling Rovers – who have a significantly better goal difference – in sixth spot.

Though their fate may be decided by events elsewhere, McCann is only focused on Rovers mastering their own destiny.

"I had absolutely no interest in what was going on elsewhere on Saturday," McCann said.

"We're not worried about anyone else. We're just worried about ourselves and the game next week.

"[Peterborough] have to go to Portsmouth and win, which is not an easy place to go.

"We'll see how that goes on Tuesday.

"Coventry, unless they score about 16 goals they won't be able to catch us.

"We know the implications of it but we've just got to go an get a result.

"We'll see how this week pans out. Portsmouth are still going for the title so the atmosphere down there on Tuesday night will be intimidating.

"They're the games you like but I'm only focused on my team.

"It was a really good point for us on Saturday and it means we can focus on next week."