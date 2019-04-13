Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann pleased with another rapid start

Grant McCann hailed his fast starting side as they scored another early goal at the Keepmoat on their way to a 2-0 win over Plymouth Argyle.

Tommy Rowe blasted Rovers ahead after only seven minutes – the third consecutive home game where they have scored inside the first ten minutes.

"The boys are starting bright, they're on the front foot and they're almost killing games off in the first half,” McCann said afterwards.

"I thought we were very good in the first half and possibly should have had two or three more goals.

"The second half, Plymouth came into it a bit more but I thought we were comfortable throughout.

"It's another good result.

“The two centre halves dealt with everything that came their way and we had a couple of chances on the break in the second half.

"Momentum is growing and we're really pleased with it.

“The last two home games we have been excellent with how we’ve played the ball.

“It is what we expect and the boys delivered it.

“In the first half we showed we can play and in the second half we showed we can fight.”

