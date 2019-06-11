Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann on Joe Newell interest - 'It might be a blessing in disguise'

Grant McCann has confirmed that he held talks with Joe Newell about potentially joining Doncaster Rovers.

Rovers were understood to be the frontrunners for Newell’s signature following his departure from Rotherham United but he instead joined Scottish top flight side Hibernian.

McCann insists he is not too disappointed to miss out on the midfielder after Newell gave a poor impression in negotiations.

“We spoke to him yes,” he said.

“I had a conversation with Joe and his agent when we knew he was going to be leaving Rotherham.

“He was part of a list that we put together for midfield.

“We will bring in two players in that position and Joe was on a list of three or four. We spoke to him.

“It was what it was.

“Joe, in terms of ability-wise, has got everything.

“But what we want is people who want to play for us – not who we’re made to feel like they’re doing us a favour.

“We want people who say they want to meet us, want to get a deal done with us.

“Those are the people we want, not those who think they’re doing us a favour.

“Once I got that feeling it was probably a blessing in disguise really that he's gone to Hibs.

“He’s a really good player and I’m sure he’ll do really well at Hibs.

“But we've got other targets in other areas.”

McCann met with several potential signings on Tuesday following his return from holiday.