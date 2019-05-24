Grant McCann revealed he has completed a long term personal chase by signing Brad Halliday for Doncaster Rovers.

The right back has signed a two-year deal with Rovers after leaving Cambridge United.

And McCann says he has finally got his man after trying to sign the 23-year-old while boss of Peterborough United, seeing off competition from League One rivals to do so.

“I’ve kept an eye on his progress in the last few years,” the Rovers boss said.

“I tried to sign him when I was at Peterborough but we couldn’t afford him because he was under contract.

“But he became a free agent.

“He had numerous clubs at this level wanting to take him and I’m really pleased to get it over the line because he’s going to be excellent for us.”

McCann is confident Halliday will slot straight into his side as an attack-minded full back capable of playing within the boss’ philosophy.

“He’s very attacking, very athletic and he gets forward really well,” McCann said.

“He played well over 100 games in the Football League.

“He plays the way we want our full backs to play.

“He’s only a young boy at 23 and he’s got lots of improvement in him.

“But that’s what we want to try to do – create a young squad, especially with those that we’ve got coming through the ranks as well, with potential that we can improve, coach and turn them into valuable assets for the football club.”