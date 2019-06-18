Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann link with Hull City 'wide of the mark'
Reports linking Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann with the vacant manager’s job at Hull City are thought to be wide of the mark.
Sky Bet on Tuesday installed McCann as the odds-on favourite to replace his mentor Nigel Adkins at the KCOM Stadium after the former Scunthorpe United boss departed earlier this month.
McCann meanwhile was pressing on with recruitment at Rovers and finalising details of the signing of a left back which is set to be announced imminently.
The Rovers boss is also currently finalising a string of other deals which could be confirmed later this week.
It is understood that any approach for the manager from a rival club would be rejected out of hand by Rovers, who have a long term vision with McCann at the helm.
The Northern Irishman’s position in the betting for the Hull job altered dramatically on Tuesday as he emerged from well down the market to top spot as 8/11 favourite.
Michael Appelton started Tuesday as the 11/8 favourite, followed by current Macclesfield Town manager Sol Campbell on 10/3.
Reports in Hull suggest Tigers vice chairman Ehab Allam has begun interviewing candidates for the role.