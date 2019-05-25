Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann ‘has identified replacements for Tommy Rowe’ and is positive about Danny Andrew discussions

Grant McCann says he is positive that negotiations with Danny Andrew over a new contract at Doncaster Rovers are progressing well.

But the Rovers boss revealed skipper Tommy Rowe looks likely to leave the club after reaching an impasse in talks over a new deal.

Both Andrew and Rowe will see their contracts expire at the end of June but have been offered fresh terms by Rovers.

With Rowe unlikely to accept the offer, McCann has moved onto identifying midfield targets to replace Rowe and loanee Herbie Kane, who has returned to his parent club Liverpool.

McCann confessed earlier in the week that it was unlikely he would be able to meet Rowe’s demands over his new deal.

And after meeting with the chief executive and chairman David Blunt to discuss his budget for next season, the Rovers boss reiterated his thoughts.

"Nothing is really materialising on that with Tommy,” McCann said.

"He's got a lot of clubs interested in him.

"What I will say is that I've identified two players to bring in in that posiition so I'm focused now on bringing in two players in that position.

"Having lost Herbie Kane and Tommy Rowe leaving, there will be two players coming in.”

Offers made to Marko Marosi and Andy Butler were rejected with the pair joining Coventry City and Scunthorpe United respectively.

As with Rowe however, McCann has identified replacements and is close to signing a goalkeeper in particular.

In regards to Andrew, the Rovers boss has passed on the negotiation process and is confident it will resolve positively.

McCann said: “With Danny Andrew I think it’s progressing well.

“I’ve left it in the hands of Gavin Baldwin [chief executive] to deal with his agent but it’s progressing well.

“Danny is away for a few days now on holiday but we’re progressing well with it and that will be a good one to get over the line.”