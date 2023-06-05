McCann chose to bring his long-time assistant Cliff Byrne back to Doncaster with him following his return to the club instead of working with former assistant head coach, Chad Gribble, and Paul Green, who was given the job title of first team transition coach after being promoted from the youth team.

Green has since accepted a role working in the academy with Gribble leaving after rejecting a similar position, having joined Rovers as Under-18s boss last year before his promotion to the first team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if he will hire a first team coach, McCann said: “Possibly. Myself and Gavin (Baldwin, CEO) are going to be looking at the structure of the staff and what we can do.

Peterborough United's former goalkeeping coach Mark Tyler. Photo: CameraSport - Chris Vaughan

"That doesn’t mean people are going to be losing their jobs, it’s more ‘where can we structure to the way we want?’."

McCann’s return as manager, rather than head coach, has also raised questions over the future of Doncaster’s head of football operations James Coppinger.

It is understood his future at the club is uncertain.

McCann is also on the lookout for a new goalkeeping coach after Ian Bennett left the club for what is believed to be a similar role elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One potential candidate is Mark Tyler, who worked with McCann at Peterborough.

Tyler left Posh at the end of last month after his contract at London Road was not renewed.