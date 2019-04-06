Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann explains surprising defensive switch at Bradford City

Paul Downing dropped to the bench for Doncaster Rovers due to a bout of illness in the build-up to the trip to Bradford City, Grant McCann revealed.

Downing’s position among the substitutes and Tom Anderson’s reintroduction to the starting XI was a surprise at Valley Parade.

But McCann said he did not feel the on loan Blackburn Rovers defender would have the energy levels required to start the game.

He said: “Paul has been ill over the last couple of days.

“He didn’t train on Friday and we sent him home.

“Being the person he is, he wanted to be involved in the game.

“I was not going to start him because his energy would have been low.

“But to give us ten or 15 minutes at the end, he was fit and able to do that so credit to him.”

Downing came off the bench to help Rovers shore up after going ahead through Mallik Wilks’ superb strike on 73 minutes.

