Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann explains decisions behind retained and released list

Grant McCann has offered new contracts to three players as he begins to shape his Doncaster Rovers squad for a renewed push for promotion.

Andy Butler, Danny Andrew and captain Tommy Rowe are all considering the offers from Rovers with decisions expected soon.

Goalkeeper Marko Marosi and forward Alfie Beestin have been released along with Tyler Garratt, Luke McCullough and Liam Mandeville, who all spent the 2018/19 season out on loan.

Forwards Will Longbottom and Alex Kiwomya have been placed on the transfer list.

McCann was due to meet with chairman David Blunt and chief executive Gavin Baldwin on Wednesday to discuss his budget for the coming season.

And one topic on the agenda was the deals offered to Andrew and Rowe.

“We’ll be discussing Tommy and Danny,” McCann said.

“I’m not sure we’ll get near Tommy’s demands but it’s going to be a call for us to make on him.

“It’s been a stop-start season for him but at Charlton on Friday he was the best player on the pitch along with Ben Whiteman in the midfield.

“I’m going to speak to the chairman about Danny.

“We’re desperate to keep him, he’s desperate to stay so hopefully we can get that one tied up over the next few days.”

As for Butler, McCann says the decision on his future is now down to the veteran defender himself.

“He’s been offered a contract and I’ve left it with him to make a decision,” McCann said.

“We expect him to give an answer quickly. If he doesn’t, we’ll replace him.

“He’s had a good season and we’ve offered what I think is a fair deal for him.

“It’s really down to him, if he wants to commit to it. If he doesn’t, we wish him all the best.

“You get to a certain age and financially it’s important for your family.

“I think we’ve offered him a good deal and the ball is in his court.”

The decisions to release Beestin and make Longbottom and Kiwomya available for transfer were made to prevent their careers from further stagnating.

McCann said: “With Alfie, I just don’t feel as if we need to waste another year of his career.

“This year, he hasn’t really played a game.

“The boy needs to play football. I can’t guarantee he’ll play so he needs to go and kick start his career.

“With Will and Alex, they’ll go on the transfer list.

“I don’t want to waste another year for Will and he doesn’t want to waste another year kicking about not playing, training and playing with the U23s.

“He needs to go and play some men’s football.

“Alex is not going to feature for us so he needs to play some games and forge himself a career.”

Confirming their retained and released list, Rovers announced youngsters Cameron Baldock-Smith, Cameron Barnett, Cameron Foulkes and Declan Ogley have left the club after completing their scholarships.

As previously announced, AJ Greaves, Branden Horton, Myron Gibbons and Rieves Boocock have all signed first year professional deals.