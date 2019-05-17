Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann disappointed but proud after heartbreaking play-off defeat

Grant McCann made no attempt to hide his disappointment after Doncaster Rovers were beaten on penalties in their play-off semi-final at Charlton Athletic.

Rovers had produced a brilliant and brave performance to force extra time in the tie and arguably did enough to deserve to win before the shootout.

But misses from John Marquis and Tommy Rowe ensured victory for Charlton, who head to Wembley to play Sunderland for a place in the Championship.

“I’m disappointed,” McCann said. “I really am. I’m disappointed that we didn’t get there.

“I’m proud of the players but I’m disappointed with myself that I just couldn’t get us over the line.”

There was little more Rovers could have done in the periods of open play as they operated on the front foot throughout.

And they recovered from Krystian Bielik goal after two minutes which put Charlton 3-1 ahead on aggregate.

Goals from Tommy Rowe and Andy Butler took the game into extra time, where Marquis put Rovers ahead with a deft header.

But Darren Pratley equalised almost immediately and took the tie to the spot.

“I’m extremely proud of the players,” McCann said.

“On reflection, looking back at the two games, apart from the first half in the home game, we were much the better team.

“I’ve got a disappointed changing room but every single one of them should be proud of themselves. Every single member of staff should be proud.

“They’ve come to a team that haven’t been beaten at home in seven or eight months and played them off the park.

“That is not me being critical of Charlton. We’ve taken them all the way.

“The chances we had, some were glorious.

“Congratulations to Charlton as well. They’ve done it and their fans have backed them.

“But I’m proud of my players.”