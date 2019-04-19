Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann criticises ‘safe’ side in defeat at Sunderland

Grant McCann criticised his Doncaster Rovers side for playing 'too safe' in their defeat at Sunderland.

Rovers were swept aside by the automatic promotion chasers who took advantage of a dominant first half to open up a 2-0 lead which they comfortably held in the second period.

And McCann said his players did not force the issue enough against Sunderland.

"I'm very disappointed," McCann said.

"In the first half we were nowhere near it. Sunderland deserved to be 2-0 up and possibly more.

"We lacked any sort of energy probably in the whole game.

"We were very safe as a team and I haven't said that many times this season.

"When I say safe I mean not many times did we get them on the back foot, did we play forward or slip people in.

"We were playing backwards and sidewards. It was difficult because Sunderland came with a game plan to sit behind the ball and stop us from getting in behind.

"We didn't threaten them anywhere near enough for my liking.

"Second half we were a wee bit better. Ali Crawford and Alfie May added energy to us.

"First half we were a wee bit pedestrian, safe, a wee bit 'this is Sunderland, what is going to happen.'

"That surprised me about the team."

McCann sent his players away with the message of not focusing too much on the defeat but rather looking ahead to the clash with Accrington Stanley on Tuesday night.

"We haven't got time to dwell on it," he said.

"We'll not get too disappointed about it.

"We've got another three tough games coming up starting on Tuesday against Accrington and we've got to respond."