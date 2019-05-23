Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann closing in on four transfer targets

Doncaster Rovers are closing in on several transfer targets, boss Grant McCann has revealed.

McCann has held advanced talks with a number of players and says four are already close to agreeing switches to the Keepmoat.

The Rovers boss was due to meet with chairman David Blunt and chief executive Gavin Baldwin on Wednesday to rubber-stamp the final details of the deals to be offered.

“We’re very close,” McCann told the Free Press.

“We’ve offered a contract to a right back. The deal is done and we just need to rubber-stamp it.

“We’re very close on a wide player who plays in the ‘Mallik Wilks position.’

“I’ve had a conversation with a very good midfield player who would make us even stronger next year.

“I’m down the line with a goalkeeper to come in and challenge Ian Lawlor and Louis Jones.

“We’re down the line with a lot and conversations are taking place.

“It’s jut about me putting these recommendations over to the board and trying to get them rubber-stamped.”

McCann says he does not yet have a definitive figure on how many players he would like to bring in this summer.

Set to have a heavy weight on such a decision is the fate of those players offered new contracts.

Andy Butler, Tommy Rowe and Danny Andrew have all been offered new deals.

“It depends on whether they sign them or not,” McCann said.

“Once we get decisions on them, it’ll make it more clear what we need and where we need it.

“We’ve got plans for all outcomes.”