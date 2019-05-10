Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann and James Coppinger urge fans to buy tickets for play-off clash

Grant McCann and James Coppinger have issued a call to arms to Doncaster Rovers supporters to back the team in Sunday’s play-off semi-final first leg against Charlton Athletic.

Rovers are understood to have sold close to 7,000 home tickets by lunchtime on Friday for Sunday’s game at the Keepmoat.

Meanwhile, visitors Charlton have sold out their allocation of more than 3,700 tickets.

Boss McCann believes as much support as possible will provide a major boost for Rovers on Sunday.

“I think it helps, it really does,” McCann said.

“Those Doncaster fans that haven’t got tickets yet, go and get them.

“It’s going to be a really good game.

“I know it’s on TV and it’s easy to sit at home with a cup of tea and a packet of Jaffa Cakes and watch the game.

“We need you here, backing the team.

“The boys love it. When this place is full, like we’ve seen for the Sunderland and Palace games, the atmosphere is special.

“We could really do with your support this weekend.

“It means so much to me, the players, the club, and we all want to get to that next stage together.”

Veteran forward Coppinger – who this week signed a new one-year contract – says supporters can play a big part as Rovers look to put themselves in a strong position heading into the second leg at Charlton next Friday.

“For this game, I think we need a huge, huge lift in terms of support,” Coppinger said.

“They can be massive for us.

“They’ve stuck with us all season, especially at home.

“Previous seasons our home form has been poor.

“But this season, looking around and seeing the faces, the amount of fans that have come to watch the games is really beneficial to the players.

“It’ll be the same on Sunday.

“It’s a huge game for the club and if they back us like they have done all season then we’ll be in a good place.”

No cash gates will be in operation on the day of the game but supporters will be able to buy tickets from the Keepmoat box office on Sunday morning.

Supporters are urged to buy tickets in advanced with the box office open on Saturday. People will need either history of a prior purchase of tickets or a Doncaster address to buy.